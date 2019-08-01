Jacobs & Co Maintains Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW); Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $392.32. About 206,103 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 124,782 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 117,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 8.78 million shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80M for 36.19 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 3 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 43,292 shares. Amer Century holds 9,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 14,313 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 2,645 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 7,717 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Ls Lc reported 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 993,511 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 3,418 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.24% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,163 shares to 138,231 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,514 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,250 activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R had sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M.