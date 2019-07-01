Jacobs & Co Stake in Constellation Brands A (STZ) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Cott Que (COT) Market Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Lifted by $19.98 Million Its Position

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $193.77. About 1.32M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 930,981 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mario Cibelli Buys Gildan, Cott Corp – GuruFocus.com” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Cott (COT) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 250,657 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Prns Limited Com holds 0.11% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 138,637 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 2.52M shares. Symons Cap Management accumulated 0.18% or 29,372 shares. Victory reported 1.48 million shares. Ajo LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Element Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 31,255 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 441,172 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 768,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kings Point Capital accumulated 86,053 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 211,600 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 43,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. Another trade for 51,405 shares valued at $764,701 was made by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amid Change, Things Stay The Same For New Age Beverages Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Constellation Brands Profit Beats Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Blue Chip of Pot: Can CGC Stock Rally 20% on Acreage Deal and Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Micron, Walgreens, FedEx, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 31,611 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Inc reported 88,039 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 3,371 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 36 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 400,203 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private owns 29,533 shares. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,455 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Greenleaf owns 1,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Peddock Cap Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,656 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 140,136 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,868 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).