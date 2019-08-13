Jacobs & Co Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $389,493; Capstone Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 3,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, down from 140,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 8.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 86,006 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares to 124,782 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).