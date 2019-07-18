Jacobs & Co Has Boosted Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $316,938 as Shares Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 2.34 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Shorts Lack Courage of Their Convictions: Markets Live; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ride Uber Stock to Triple-Digit Success – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares to 32,273 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,062 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,448 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 375 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs holds 2,163 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc accumulated 2,315 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 174,353 are held by Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp owns 42,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 3,443 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership has invested 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.79% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. 6.55M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 1.17% or 1.04 million shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd reported 295,996 shares. 27,658 were reported by Davenport Lc. Tealwood Asset owns 10,133 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.60 million shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company holds 4,945 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 327,389 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Franklin Resources holds 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2.22M shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitchell Cap Management Communication holds 0.48% or 13,437 shares in its portfolio. Tech Crossover Mgmt Vii Limited owns 2.25M shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Coatue Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.73M shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma holds 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 9.39M shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,220 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc..

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.