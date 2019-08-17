Jacobs & Co Decreased Its Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by $349,692; Bb&T Securities Position in Macys (M) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 138,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 142,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 17,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 63,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 14.81M shares traded or 46.08% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.07M shares. 410 are held by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,835 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 3.08% or 67,481 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Com holds 16,924 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% or 683,476 shares. Hilltop Holdg has 2,448 shares. The Illinois-based First American Bancorporation has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 787,795 shares. Marco Investment Ltd stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.09% or 112,623 shares in its portfolio. 8,341 were accumulated by Appleton Prtn Inc Ma. 91,061 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Macyâ€™s Reports Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks vs. Luckin: What to Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 73,525 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (IFV) by 19,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.