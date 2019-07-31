Jacobs & Co Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $1.04 Million; Aviva Plc Trimmed By $35.43 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Aviva Plc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 27.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 224,260 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Aviva Plc holds 584,575 shares with $92.90 million value, down from 808,835 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $124.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $172.51. About 1.98M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Jacobs & Co decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 16.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Jacobs & Co holds 65,913 shares with $5.33 million value, down from 78,947 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $314.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 9.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Jacobs & Co increased Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,374 shares to 77,952 valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc stake by 487 shares and now owns 9,889 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.