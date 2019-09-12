Jacobs Asset Management Upped Ladder Cap (LADR) Holding by $2.76 Million; Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $2.30 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 112.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 172,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 152,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.08 lastly. It is down 7.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 317,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 243,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 1.24M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138,000 shares to 623,502 shares, valued at $123.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy Nike Stock Ahead of NKEâ€™s Q1 Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Splunk and Nordstrom Q2s Top Expectations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 215 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc reported 9 shares. Tobam, France-based fund reported 274,086 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Aristotle Cap Limited Liability Com owns 18,434 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mariner reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 0.75% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 52,893 shares. 32,536 are owned by Lpl Fin Lc. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 292,051 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 99,419 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communication Inc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Logan Capital has 17,432 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 68,255 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Serv holds 78,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 63,369 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 164,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Alberta Investment Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 89,200 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co reported 1.24M shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 78,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 614,749 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 94,886 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1,383 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 2.26 million shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Hightower Lc stated it has 28,481 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 118,750 shares to 493,750 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 48,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,880 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital: What To Do Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The True Value Of Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CEO Brian Harris on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ladder Capital Q2 beats, NII falls – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.