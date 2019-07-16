Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Holding by $830,088; Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Position in Facebook (FB)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 168,731 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 28,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,504 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.42M, up from 148,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 9.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Denies Trump Campaign Got Preferential Treatment; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. On Monday, July 1 the insider olszewski richard e bought $8,743. The insider Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498. Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124 worth of stock. On Wednesday, April 10 Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 370 shares. The insider PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought 258 shares worth $6,249.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancshares & Tru has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 10,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 224,475 shares. 5.49M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Natixis LP holds 186,828 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 22,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Mgmt owns 59,350 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn holds 0.01% or 14,596 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,600 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 31,598 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 162,089 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Morgan Stanley invested in 248,404 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 36,800 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $56.21M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Co reported 350,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,822 shares stake. Harding Loevner Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,400 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 2,008 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,600 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cognios Limited Liability invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Viking Limited Partnership holds 2.13 million shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,923 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 545,802 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Doremus Invest accumulated 466 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.