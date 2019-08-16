Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Ladder Cap (LADR) by $2.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Boosted Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $65.87 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 146,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 299,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 317,315 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9.95 million shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Don’t Be Deceived By The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ladder Capital Q4 core earnings rise 1.8% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 152,600 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 146,738 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 28,233 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.02% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 531,112 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 2.33 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0.05% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) or 15,002 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 26,464 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn, California-based fund reported 441,928 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares to 625,900 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodhaven Cap Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 216,575 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 129,287 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Llc holds 0% or 144 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 387,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Capital Lc owns 19,522 shares. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,461 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 36.03 million shares. 145,611 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Fjarde Ap holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,353 shares. Weiss Multi holds 141,926 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,764 shares. 102,994 were accumulated by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs. Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 553 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0% or 19 shares.