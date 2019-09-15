Jacobs Asset Management Stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Has Upped by $622,982 as Shares Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position by $2.81 Million; Stock Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 18,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 371,079 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 352,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 40,956 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 90.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286,000, down from 10,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essex Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf, 3.1%-Yielding Apartment REIT For Income And Safety – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.08 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Cap Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 9,786 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 11 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 6 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Bessemer Inc stated it has 573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 9,395 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,700 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Old Natl Bancorporation In has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 14,776 are owned by Utah Retirement. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.04% or 38,892 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 54,487 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Vermont invested 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 822 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 231,560 shares to 244,737 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 59,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc stated it has 96,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 617,092 shares. D E Shaw And Co accumulated 43,454 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Comerica State Bank invested 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Endeavour Advisors Inc holds 4.05% or 784,605 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Martingale Asset LP owns 36,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,300 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 11,116 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.02% or 539,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 59,003 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,088 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings Appoints Kurt Gibson Chief Executive Officer of Community State Bank – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire the Bates Companies – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2018. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and QCR Holdings, Inc. Announce That Illinois Bank & Trust Will Acquire the Assets of Rockford Bank and Trust Company – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 175,000 shares to 387,500 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 118,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,750 shares, and cut its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).