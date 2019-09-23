Jacobs Asset Management Raised Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake by $997,096; Luxor Capital Group LP Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1591.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 179,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 190,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.75M, up from 11,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 43,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 531,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73 million, up from 488,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 1.98M shares traded or 77.98% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 119,621 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3.47M shares. 3,584 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Moreover, Accuvest Global Advisors has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Prtn Ltd Co has 2,099 shares. Navellier Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 15.97M shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd reported 303,632 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 60,017 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, One Mgmt Limited has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,411 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Nomura reported 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,374 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 13,496 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huya Inc by 63,955 shares to 341,284 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA -2.1% after Q1 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Launches Cash Tender Offer For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA cut to neutral by Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 2.85 million were reported by Invesco. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1.59% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 443,800 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup has 411,401 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 87,415 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 1,770 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.48% or 154,324 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co owns 883,107 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Natixis owns 19,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 662 shares. Philadelphia Finance Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.67% stake. Pnc Financial Services invested in 0% or 27,196 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 37,500 shares to 227,486 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 104,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,117 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.