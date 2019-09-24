Jacobs Asset Management Raised Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $7.00 Million; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Increased Holding by $480,624 as Market Valuation Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 40,625 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 309,901 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.04 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 225,000 shares to 337,500 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,580 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 20,137 shares to 232,996 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 60,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,040 shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.