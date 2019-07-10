Jacobs Asset Management Raised Its First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position; Chilton Capital Management Trimmed By $560,000 Its Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) stake by 46.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 23,335 shares with $674,000 value, down from 43,335 last quarter. Alliancebernstein Holding Lp now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 145,199 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 06/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein ups sticks for the country; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retirement solutions for U.S. workers; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Says Goodbye New York, Hello Tennessee Tax-Haven (Video); 24/05/2018 – Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) stake by 105.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 292,678 shares as First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 570,030 shares with $17.61 million value, up from 277,352 last quarter. First Bancshares Inc Ms now has $513.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 19,118 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.20M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 3,000 shares to 31,000 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped John Hancock Etf Trust stake by 12,666 shares and now owns 96,246 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of AB in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co owns 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 5,337 shares. 1,000 are owned by Sageworth Communication. Beach Counsel Pa holds 20,625 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,288 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Birinyi Associates has 0.16% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 12,750 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 165 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.1% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 279,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 23,335 shares. Creative Planning holds 16,831 shares. Bb&T reported 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Mercer Advisers has 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,389 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 131,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 566,771 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 146,178 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 2,696 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Blackrock owns 669,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,755 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Com. Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 8,552 shares. Int Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,898 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 3,110 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 257,316 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). First Ltd Partnership owns 22,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Renaissance Tech Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) stake by 269,785 shares to 100,000 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fb Finl Corp stake by 104,906 shares and now owns 207,684 shares. First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) was reduced too.