Jacobs Asset Management Raised Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Position by $2.39 Million; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted by $370,152 Its Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 103,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 550,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 446,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 411,186 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 413,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, up from 406,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 16.38M shares traded or 164.57% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Burns J W New York reported 6,955 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc invested in 0.17% or 11,085 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 12,997 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Westend Limited Liability Co invested in 686,897 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 22,269 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.64M shares. Moreover, M&R has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chemung Canal Tru Com has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First National Bank & Trust holds 1.21% or 148,307 shares. First Bank holds 0.13% or 34,313 shares. Citizens Northern Corp reported 26,562 shares stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

