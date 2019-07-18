Jacobs Asset Management Position in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Upped as Stock Price Declined; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Increased Holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by $4.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 54,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,749 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 215,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 571,306 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANDX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $48; 25/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – RUSSIA READY TO CONSIDER ADDITION TO IRAN NUKE DEAL: RBC; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC DPS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – CELLNEX TELECOM SA CLNX.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 14/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 37; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA FOLLOWING ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.37M market cap company. It closed at $32.32 lastly. It is down 3.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares to 645,026 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 269,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southern Missouri Bancorp Reports Preliminary Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 per Common Share; Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled For Tuesday, April 23, 3:30PM Central Time – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RedHill Biopharma Announces Closing of $20 Million Underwritten Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FOREX-Dollar hovers near 11-week low on Fed rate cut bets – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sri Lanka’s likely to raise $2 bln via sovereign bonds – govt officials – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Is Up 82% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life holds 0.37% or 347,530 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 5,455 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 3,049 shares. 14,263 are held by Smith Moore &. California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 12,079 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens First Principles owns 1,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc stated it has 394,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raffles Associate Limited Partnership has 8.55% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). 151,329 are held by State Street Corporation. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,000 shares to 17,013 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,909 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).