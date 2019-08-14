Jacobs Asset Management Position In Loews (L) Was Upped; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 541,954 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 671,651 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 245,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 198,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 20,700 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 8,136 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 367,187 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 6,850 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 5,049 shares. 10 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Synovus Corporation reported 1,983 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 36,586 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 14,250 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 470,859 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 419,762 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 7,258 shares to 106,194 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 33,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 94,669 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm reported 0.02% stake. Liberty Capital Mgmt owns 6,428 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Fragasso Gp reported 7,840 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.26% or 130,153 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Korea Inv has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 11,355 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 0.13% or 5,171 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 47,555 shares. Kings Point Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 9,887 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp has 6,284 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt reported 58,866 shares stake.

