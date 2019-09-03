Jacobs Asset Management Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) Increased by $887,500; As First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Market Valuation Declined, First Interstate Bank Boosted Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 257,711 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 61,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 236,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 174,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 188,508 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares to 157,728 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,237 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 5,323 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 5,149 shares. Citigroup stated it has 20,692 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 7,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 959,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co holds 17,300 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Granite Prtn Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,500 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% stake. 79,978 are owned by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) or 15,979 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 58,028 shares. 17,187 were accumulated by Lpl Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.43% or 24,033 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc owns 197 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 4,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 34 shares. Sfmg Limited accumulated 7,671 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 124,777 shares. Principal Inc owns 145,446 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 4,721 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 245,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,500 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198. $972,530 worth of stock was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28.

