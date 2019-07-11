Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake by $3.99 Million as Share Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Holding by $351,058

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 457,831 shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares to 7,623 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select (XLF).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.05 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Co Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,684 shares. Freestone, Washington-based fund reported 8,187 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3,154 shares. California-based Intll Incorporated Ca has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 43,582 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 108,268 shares. 3,181 are held by Lincoln Ltd. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 1.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,563 shares. First Western reported 1,944 shares or 5.31% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 225,297 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.54% or 33,096 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 1.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 139,965 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation holds 0.11% or 1,150 shares. Of Vermont has 60,530 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,345 activity. The insider Bowen William I. Jr. bought 500 shares worth $18,345.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.09 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.