Jacobs Asset Management Lowered First Bancorp P R (FBP) Stake by $2.70 Million; Share Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $6.20 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 451,569 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares to 550,726 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.45 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clover Ptnrs LP has 2.41% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 118,800 shares. 23,570 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 21,999 are held by Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability. Century Companies holds 309,142 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 30,008 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 677,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 17,400 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Llc holds 28,644 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.04% or 1.98 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 21,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Swiss Bank owns 376,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

