Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Loews (L) Holding; Petmed Express (PETS) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Position by $341,638

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 557,818 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 18,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 316,376 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 5,029 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 958,653 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 24,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc reported 1.5% stake. Da Davidson Com holds 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 5,644 shares. Blackrock stated it has 18.31M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Corda Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 345,865 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 75,421 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 20,000 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Northern Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $3.70 million activity. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,528 shares valued at $479,614 was made by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11. 18,073 shares valued at $825,936 were sold by EDELSON DAVID B on Tuesday, January 8.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 26,435 shares to 551,960 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,026 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 10,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 886,882 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Scout Invests has 80,979 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 37,700 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,830 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 272,222 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Oaktop Mgmt Ii LP holds 373,675 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Renaissance Limited Com has 1.66 million shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 134 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0% or 20,438 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 30,563 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,046 shares to 308,581 shares, valued at $49.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

