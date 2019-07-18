Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Its Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Holding; Aar (AIR) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) stake by 125.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 289,706 shares as Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC)’s stock declined 0.06%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 520,106 shares with $8.19M value, up from 230,400 last quarter. Mackinac Finl Corp now has $162.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 5,368 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has risen 2.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac

Investors sentiment increased to 3.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold MFNC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 109.13% more from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 13,800 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). 207,989 were accumulated by Clarkston Prns Ltd Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 446,172 shares stake. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) or 29,744 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,015 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,021 shares. 3,924 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 520,106 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 259,189 shares. Blackrock owns 21,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Group has 67,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,598 were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 34,587 shares to 432,055 valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) stake by 119,292 shares and now owns 630,577 shares. Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) was reduced too.

