Jacobs Asset Management Increases Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Jacobs Asset Management Stake in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Boosted as Shares Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 103,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 550,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 446,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 407,405 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,539 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 156,886 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 577 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 16,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,831 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 72,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Com has 56,062 shares. Virtu Limited Com stated it has 33,153 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 138,775 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fincl Advisory Group owns 15,261 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Comerica Bank holds 0.06% or 283,661 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 45,600 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterState continues acquisition streak with $850 million Birmingham bank deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Is An Attractive ‘Strong Getting Stronger’ Story – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 126,576 shares. Donald Smith And Com holds 5.98 million shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Company holds 220,414 shares. Kempen Management Nv stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 20,758 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). D E Shaw Inc holds 40,411 shares. Clal Enterp holds 1.17% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp reported 4,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 421,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru has 4,896 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 1.14M were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 18,521 were reported by Utah Retirement.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.