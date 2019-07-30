Jacobs Asset Management Increases Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 847,071 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested in 0.04% or 253,630 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Lc reported 8,078 shares. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,857 shares. 24,722 were reported by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 564,337 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 134 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 914 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 6,215 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,003 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 172 were reported by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Legal General Group Incorporated Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 970,792 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Services holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 211 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Com stated it has 536 shares. Hudock Capital Lc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Fcg Ltd Llc owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 755 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 1.13M shares. Echo Street Management Ltd reported 10,971 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ally has invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Advisory Ser has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,621 shares. 590 were accumulated by Northrock Prtnrs Lc. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 630 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 5,765 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 18,836 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 90,600 shares to 258,378 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,868 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).