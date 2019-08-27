Jacobs Asset Management Increased Stewardship Finl (SSFN) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 31.68% above currents $16.1 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. See RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Suntrust Robinson Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) stake by 11.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 46,211 shares as Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN)’s stock rose 71.22%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 452,425 shares with $4.19M value, up from 406,214 last quarter. Stewardship Finl Corp now has $135.33M valuation. It closed at $15.53 lastly. It is down 34.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 13/03/2018 – Chapel Hill: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Board (Rescheduled from 3/13/18); 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 29/05/2018 – Alation Recognized in 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 18/05/2018 – VisionWare Helps CCMCN Launch Best-in-Class Data Stewardship Platform; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 17/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. NAMES DRAYTON MARTIN, VP, BRAND STEWARDSHIP; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA – LATEST STATEMENTS FROM VIVENDI AND BOARD IT CONTROLS AT TELECOM ITALIA (“TIM” OR ” COMPANY”), DEFENDING ITS FAILED STEWARDSHIP AND ATTACKING BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS, REINFORCE…; 20/03/2018 – Stewardship must be embedded across the investment chain

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity. LA FORGIA ROBERT M also bought $78,500 worth of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Thursday, August 15.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 304,069 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Incorporated holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,820 were accumulated by Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Proshare Limited Co holds 58,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 557,682 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 87,271 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,542 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 1.19M shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 14,500 shares. First Advsrs L P has 197,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 20,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 13,218 shares. Duff Phelps Inv holds 0.52% or 1.96M shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd invested in 0.03% or 342,041 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 284,211 shares to 612,500 valued at $29.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) stake by 146,782 shares and now owns 152,600 shares. Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) was reduced too.