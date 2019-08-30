Jacobs Asset Management Increased Holding in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC); Ycg Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $410,050

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88 million, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1,115 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 1.44M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 547,983 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Pnc Fin Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares. 177,912 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Raffles Associate LP holds 8.55% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) or 253,958 shares. Fj Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 687,287 shares or 2.19% of the stock. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,329 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 455 shares. 25,341 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. International holds 0% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer invested in 20,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 42,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Federated Pa holds 2,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 3,049 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 196,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,142 shares, and cut its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company holds 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 706,656 shares. City has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 518,095 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 8.37 million shares stake. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 1.77% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 391,030 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has invested 3.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Capital Group Incorporated accumulated 6,068 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Ltd accumulated 2,100 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Llc invested in 5,267 shares. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 41,387 shares. Eos Management LP stated it has 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,454 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.