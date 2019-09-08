Jacobs Asset Management Holds Stake in Loews (L); Capital International LTD Stake In Enbridge (ENB) Was Increased

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 1.08 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,545 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 24,003 are held by Schroder Investment Mngmt. Gideon Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Invesco Ltd reported 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 16,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 35,202 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Lc holds 809,135 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,527 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 59,771 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 5,644 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Ser N A holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 27,400 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,300 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 12,612 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 269,785 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,600 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).