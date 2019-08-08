Jacobs Asset Management Holds Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Share Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted by $339,416 Its Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 1.20 million shares traded or 32.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 523,023 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AerCap (AER) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 196,165 shares to 94,142 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,521 are owned by Utah Retirement. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 1,460 shares. 78,067 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Co. Hrt Financial Ltd holds 6,673 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 24,667 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc owns 8,217 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ativo Ltd Llc has invested 5.24% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke And Bieler LP owns 2.45 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 403 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 4,200 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Inc reported 30,452 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 13,383 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 511 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Lc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,850 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,797 shares to 117,110 shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,146 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 35,636 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 180,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life owns 168 shares. Private Na has 5,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 4,419 shares stake. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 23,272 shares. Hartline owns 3,285 shares. City Trust Com Fl owns 0.9% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 13,961 shares. Argent Tru holds 3,207 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.60M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 132,161 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 150,717 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,100 shares. Holderness holds 0.35% or 4,752 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.