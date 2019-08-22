Jacobs Asset Management Holds Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS); Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $11.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 41,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 134,697 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32 million, up from 93,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $369.14. About 645,624 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61M, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 20,309 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.05% or 20,388 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 0.01% or 158 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Sei reported 111,376 shares. 301,225 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 20 shares. 9,263 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.08% or 54,277 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Comm LP reported 325,204 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 24,369 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ferguson Wellman Management reported 0.01% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 3,047 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 283 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 450,931 shares to 393,950 shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,520 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 37,664 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.65% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 1,032 are held by Ameritas Inv. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 17,201 shares. Kennedy holds 0.02% or 21,369 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds has 509,778 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,788 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). The New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has 578,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 12,414 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 8,702 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 52,816 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,590 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 263,105 shares to 316,818 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,667 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).