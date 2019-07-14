Jacobs Asset Management Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; As Symantec (Call) (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped Holding by $4.64 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 186,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 675,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.17M shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 210,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 214,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.12% or 238,476 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 24,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.08M are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 209,188 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Martin & Tn owns 199,986 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. 154,942 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 76,425 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Westpac has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 84,428 shares. Tobam invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Amp Cap Invsts reported 376,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 10 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares were sold by Kapuria Samir, worth $1.05 million on Thursday, February 14.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 148,100 shares to 132,590 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 24,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,823 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.59 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 152,478 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Samlyn Cap Limited Com holds 1.68% or 3.37 million shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 13,211 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 72,218 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 48 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 28,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 93,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 22,870 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Westpac reported 35,550 shares stake. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 683,884 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.27% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Street accumulated 0% or 1.55M shares.