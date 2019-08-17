Jacobs Asset Management Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC) Lifted by $887,500 as Stock Price Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $6.45 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 286,420 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 62,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 454,091 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.25M, down from 516,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates reported 176,168 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancshares And Mi accumulated 12,832 shares. 3,659 were reported by Bluestein R H And Company. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp reported 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Randolph reported 79,145 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Cap Limited Ca holds 23,150 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 9,776 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Srb has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd reported 1.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 5,949 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Troy Asset Limited reported 2.57M shares. Lynch And Associates In has 3.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 103,706 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc has 3.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,695 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited stated it has 284,695 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares to 119,136 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 113,360 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 7,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 122,756 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 458,978 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 87,292 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,046 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.16% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.07% or 2.43 million shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Co Nj holds 289,239 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 35,466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group has 35,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 3,700 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 7,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. On Monday, March 11 Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 1,000 shares. 13,000 shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III, worth $972,530 on Tuesday, May 28.