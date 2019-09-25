Jacobs Asset Management Holding In First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Was Lifted; Audiocodes LTD Ord (AUDC) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Increased Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd Ord (AUDC) by 116.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 70,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 130,778 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 60,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 476,467 shares traded or 142.26% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 39,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 610,029 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51 million, up from 570,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 41,384 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Llp owns 20,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eqis reported 28,139 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Citigroup has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 14,966 shares. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 282,123 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Ltd has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 34,019 shares. Sphera Funds Management accumulated 456,222 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 18,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Taylor Frigon Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 37,082 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Product Prtn Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,122 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 67,821 shares to 481,304 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 25,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,322 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 92,684 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 104,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,117 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold FBMS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle holds 0% or 51,976 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 57,783 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 28,160 shares stake. Stieven Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 559,871 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 11,508 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0% or 205,499 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 789,081 shares. Mendon Cap Corporation holds 2.6% or 546,291 shares in its portfolio. 506,264 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 32,232 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Gru reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 1,421 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,307 shares.