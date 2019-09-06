Jacobs Asset Management Has Upped Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Holding By $4.35 Million; Shorts at Starbucks (SBUX) Lowered By 11.32%

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) stake by 125.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 289,706 shares as Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC)’s stock rose 0.13%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 520,106 shares with $8.19M value, up from 230,400 last quarter. Mackinac Finl Corp now has $156.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 365 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) had a decrease of 11.32% in short interest. SBUX's SI was 21.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.32% from 24.20M shares previously. With 7.57M avg volume, 3 days are for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)'s short sellers to cover SBUX's short positions. The SI to Starbucks Corporation's float is 1.79%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 1.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Starbucks Corporation shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.94 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.08% below currents $96.02 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 29 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 11. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold MFNC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 109.13% more from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.