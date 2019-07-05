Jacobs Asset Management Has Upped Iberiabank (IBKC) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 12,500 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 87,500 shares with $6.28M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 145,602 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of WMB in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Overweight” rating. See The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $31 Upgrade

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting IBKC Put And Call Options For February 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Fb Finl Corp stake by 104,906 shares to 207,684 valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Business First Bancshares In stake by 26,435 shares and now owns 551,960 shares. United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 482,208 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.3% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 455,433 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Pitcairn accumulated 4,928 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 345,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Ltd holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 2.66 million shares. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Company holds 110,388 shares. Grp reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 5,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $27,609 activity. Shares for $671,163 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL J. Shares for $74,819 were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR. Shares for $972,530 were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. On Monday, March 11 the insider Maples Ricky E bought $75,250. COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198. $518,042 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was sold by Restel Anthony J.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams gas pipeline permits denied by New Jersey regulator – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 1 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.12 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Canyon Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 3.44% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.97M shares. Bahl Gaynor has 2.50M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 48,410 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cohen has invested 1.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arrow Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 6,536 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 260,000 shares. Opus Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 12,860 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) owns 280,132 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Comm has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 13,844 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Capital holds 251,950 shares or 5.83% of its portfolio. 87,184 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.