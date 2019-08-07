Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) as Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Spectrum Management Group Boosted Its Holding by $1.54 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 7.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 350,635 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.45 million for 9.13 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 223,882 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc reported 706,888 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 18,091 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com holds 0.13% or 1.33M shares. 271,406 are owned by Btim Corp. Jcsd Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 973,451 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 1,745 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 10,568 shares. Prudential Financial reported 273,344 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 336,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis LP invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Bank Stock Valuations Cheapest in Almost 10 Years: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Apriem holds 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 18,126 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,352 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fort Lp invested in 37,380 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 196,367 shares. Smithfield owns 5,391 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 2.18% or 45,150 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 178,754 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 79,671 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Burney Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 540,238 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 8.98 million shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management reported 0.13% stake. Hightower Service Lta stated it has 88,140 shares. Thomasville Bank owns 3,806 shares.