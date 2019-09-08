Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding by $360,000; Cadinha & Co Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $343,413 as Stock Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 77,648 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 75,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 146,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 166,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1,861 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 1,318 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability has invested 2.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,400 shares. Beck Mack Oliver invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Burns J W has invested 0.99% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 62,383 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.52% or 343,694 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 8,334 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,481 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 1,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wendell David Associates Inc has 11,563 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot has 0.78% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 62,602 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,956 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. CARTER GEORGE W had bought 300 shares worth $5,160 on Wednesday, June 5. On Thursday, August 15 MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 500 shares. $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by KLEIN MARK A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 0.06% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 11,238 shares. Punch & Associate Mngmt reported 98,000 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Bankshares Of America De reported 13 shares. 29,649 are owned by Gendell Jeffrey L. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 195,152 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13 shares. 223,387 are held by Vanguard Group. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,883 shares. First Manhattan reported 33,931 shares. Banc Funds Lc invested in 138,889 shares or 0.19% of the stock.