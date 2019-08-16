Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stake; Old National Bancorp Has 1.2 Sentiment

Old National Bancorp (ONB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 funds started new or increased holdings, while 71 sold and decreased their equity positions in Old National Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 109.71 million shares, down from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Old National Bancorp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)’s stock rose 9.99%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 453,313 shares with $12.35M value, down from 502,711 last quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc now has $1.51B valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 89,031 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.54 million for 12.42 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 649,919 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp for 220,000 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 350,000 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancorp In has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.71 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $40,824 activity. The insider DAVIES JOHN B bought 365 shares worth $11,297.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 143,589 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 209,872 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 13,090 shares. 27,815 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Company accumulated 5,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Asset Limited holds 453,313 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability accumulated 490,601 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,002 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 27,515 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 132,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

