Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Position in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) by $414,450 as Shares Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Stock Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88 million, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 5,254 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 117,214 shares to 682,786 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 263,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,818 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.66 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.