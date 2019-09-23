Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) as Valuation Rose; As Antero Resources (AR) Market Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Lifted Holding by $1.36 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 368,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 918,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16M, up from 550,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 188,541 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 271,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, up from 948,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 7.73 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 37,500 shares to 227,486 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 45,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,800 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma has 0.05% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Continental Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,802 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 15,035 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 102,330 shares. Knott David M owns 6,942 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 10,704 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.49 million shares. 15,009 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 1.57M were accumulated by Capital Invsts. Td Asset Mngmt reported 44,002 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 527,318 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Penn Capital Mngmt Co Inc has 0.71% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 311,300 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 217,391 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares to 242,815 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 201,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE).