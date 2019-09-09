Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Medley Mgmt (MDLY) as Stock Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Holds Position in Tech Data (TECD)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (MDLY) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 119,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.42% . The institutional investor held 630,577 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 749,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medley Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.55M market cap company. It closed at $3.36 lastly. It is down 10.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLY News: 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medley Management Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLY); 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Rev $18.5M; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 20/03/2018 KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Medley Management 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Decrease in Public Offering Price

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 161.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 14,851 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 24,043 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 9,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 353,506 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,876 shares to 3,905 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,597 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Tech Data wants to help shorten contract procurement cycles with new program – Tampa Bay Business Journal" on August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 20,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 13,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 62,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,001 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 57,758 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,350 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 9,671 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 2,025 shares. Shellback Cap Lp holds 83,818 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc holds 48,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 20,058 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 589 shares in its portfolio.