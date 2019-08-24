Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position as Shares Declined; Loeb Partners Cut Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $893,900 as Market Valuation Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 520,028 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 17,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 18,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited owns 22,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 42,017 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 853,091 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc owns 206,029 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 33,978 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Llc has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,587 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp accumulated 6,982 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,200 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 19,788 shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested in 0.03% or 7,551 shares. Stearns Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 508,034 shares.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.48 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Lbj Family Wealth Advsrs reported 23,693 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has 1.33 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Regions Corp accumulated 3,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 8 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 369,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 839,647 shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management Lc has invested 0.81% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Hsbc Plc reported 22,272 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 13,770 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. King Luther Mgmt Corporation invested in 156,061 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 17,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).