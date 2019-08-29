Jacobs Asset Management Has Lifted Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Position by $887,500; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Aristeia Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 189,810 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 579,495 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares to 82.40M shares, valued at $90.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Maples Ricky E, worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 284,211 shares to 612,500 shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 263,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,818 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.