Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Holding by $770,320; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Holding in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $389,382 as Market Valuation Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 45,936 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 179,225 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 48,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 428,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, down from 477,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 43,767 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Co Il invested in 2,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,839 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 0.04% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 67,627 shares. 11,828 are held by Zacks Investment Mgmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 7,537 shares. Sageworth Trust Com stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Com reported 0% stake. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 37,354 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts Valued in Excess of $80 Million to Support U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class and Columbia-class Submarine Programs – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 6,397 shares to 177,820 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,508 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HBNC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 559,291 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 45,751 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 291,600 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10,360 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 6,490 shares. Mcmillion Incorporated reported 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Bridgeway reported 80,629 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 287,088 shares. Indiana Tru & Investment Management reported 95,938 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 10,732 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 1.08 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 2,038 shares. 24,853 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 3,088 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Horizon Bancorp Announces Closing of Lafayette Community Bancorp Merger – GlobeNewswire” on September 01, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horizon Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab (SCHW) Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Positive – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HBNC’s profit will be $18.48 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 18,323 shares to 371,079 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 98,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,692 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).