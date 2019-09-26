Jacobs Asset Management Has Boosted Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holding By $607,886; Knight-swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Shorts Raised By 1.29%

Knight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) had an increase of 1.29% in short interest. KNX’s SI was 31.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.29% from 31.14M shares previously. With 1.85M avg volume, 17 days are for Knight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s short sellers to cover KNX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 992,168 shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Knight-Swift Transportation Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNX); 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.39; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 10/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Buys Trucker Abilene Motor Express; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 17,879 shares as Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 565,862 shares with $19.71M value, up from 547,983 last quarter. Southern Mo Bancorp Inc now has $337.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 5,965 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 95.52% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 650,000 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 42 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 58 shares. Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 253,958 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). 8,100 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley invested in 297 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 193,184 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 5,214 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 18,300 shares. Federated Pa invested in 2,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 39,490 shares. Smith Moore And holds 14,572 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Fb Finl Corp stake by 92,684 shares to 115,000 valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 45,478 shares and now owns 477,800 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

