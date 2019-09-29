Jacobs Asset Management Has Boosted Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Position; Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Moody’s (MCO) Position by $2.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 197,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.66M, down from 211,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 102.58% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CFR OF SENVION TO B2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON U.S. SAYS ADJUSTED FINAL SCORE FOR INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH TO “VERY HIGH” FROM “VERY HIGH (+)” TO REFLECT THAT FISCAL POLICYMAKING IS SOMEWHAT LESS ROBUST; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions In Five Uk Rmbs Paragon Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Resimac Bastille Trust Series 2017-1NC; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says outlook on Kuwait’s Banking System remains stable as robust economy supports asset quality and business growth; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Madison Park Funding Xxvii, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Commonbond Student Loan Trust 2018-A-GS; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Coronado’s Cfr To B1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Wfrbs 2014-C23; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings On Derzhava

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 287.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 103,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 139,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 36,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 24,733 shares traded or 35.01% up from the average. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.13 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $731.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,112 activity. $8,956 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was bought by Kim James J on Monday, June 3.

