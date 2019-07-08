Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $955,800; Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Upped Its Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 613,235 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 94.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 157,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. 71,425 shares were bought by Kreiz Ynon, worth $1.00M on Thursday, February 21. 8,000 shares were bought by Lynch Roger, worth $107,968 on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $171,356 were sold by Eilola Michael J. on Monday, February 11. DOLAN MICHAEL J also bought $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Mattel Inc Stock Fell Today – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Mattel (MAT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MAT April 26th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Launches Hot Wheels Mario Kart Cars to Revive Sales – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel Stock Fell Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares to 440,064 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,715 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 343,600 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 10,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 5,133 shares. Allstate holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 12,406 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 155 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated has 14,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group holds 487,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 115,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 18,805 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 132,724 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 3,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,751 shares. 88 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 9,389 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.77M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 72 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York reported 0% stake. 355,074 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. 25,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 617 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). American Intll Group Inc Inc accumulated 100,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.26M for 10.15 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.63% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Capital’s (TCBI) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Analyst Blog – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mercury General Corporation (MCY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares to 570,030 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).