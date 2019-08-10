Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position by $955,800; As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Price Declined, Blackrock Has Upped by $931,392 Its Holding

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 21,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 6.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.47M, up from 6.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 253,590 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 212,042 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top 6 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Named a Leader in the New 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 573,079 shares to 17.00M shares, valued at $864.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 379,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.91M shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fin Corporation holds 0.71% or 159,109 shares in its portfolio. Horrell has invested 0.69% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Principal Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 389,923 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 37,858 shares. Paradigm Mngmt owns 40,350 shares. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 44,817 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 16,100 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 11,432 shares stake. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 14,708 shares. Schafer Cullen Management accumulated 4,870 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 16,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 90,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 50,000 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Davis Capital Limited Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 200,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 205 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 123,153 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 699,767 shares. 16,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 6,000 were reported by Oppenheimer And Incorporated. First Trust Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 184,496 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 9,308 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 839,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 63,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).