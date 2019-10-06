Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding By $6.13 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 117,107 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 1.89 million shares with $222.89M value, down from 2.01 million last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $12.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 31.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 175,000 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 387,500 shares with $13.70M value, down from 562,500 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $15.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 3.11 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Among 5 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $126.60’s average target is 35.72% above currents $93.28 stock price. Exact Sciences had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, September 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Barclays Bank Plc Ipath B Shrt Term stake by 83,247 shares to 227,938 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Snap Inc Cl A stake by 513,146 shares and now owns 658,321 shares. Kornit Digital Ltd Ord Ils0.01 was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares. Hodges Management invested in 2.02% or 157,770 shares. Nomura Holding has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,968 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 125,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Management Limited Liability has 2.25M shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd invested in 0.02% or 925 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fjarde Ap reported 41,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1,890 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 39,453 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Among 2 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citizens Financial Group has $4300 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $42.17’s average target is 24.91% above currents $33.76 stock price. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Thursday, October 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Argus Research.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 18,323 shares to 371,079 valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 109,400 shares and now owns 735,300 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $434.57M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 3.05M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 9.25 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 677,997 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,405 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 147,220 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 326,085 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 28,492 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 27,161 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 12,829 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited. First Quadrant LP Ca has 97,475 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc owns 1.65M shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. The insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought 15,000 shares worth $486,750.

