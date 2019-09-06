Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Cit Group (CIT) Position By $13.36 Million; Last Week NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.87% above currents $27.81 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 26. See NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $26 Downgrade

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Cit Group Inc (CIT) stake by 31.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 284,211 shares as Cit Group Inc (CIT)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 612,500 shares with $29.38 million value, down from 896,711 last quarter. Cit Group Inc now has $4.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 63,160 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57’s average target is 31.91% above currents $43.21 stock price. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT to Acquire Mutual of Omaha Bank – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Names Philip Robbins as President of Asset Management and Capital Markets – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, August 13 McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 1,000 shares. 7,000 shares valued at $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, August 13 Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 11,500 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11 million for 8.31 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,123 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,750 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 11,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Associate Oh holds 461,989 shares. Asset One Limited has 45,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 88,861 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 1,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 37,500 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 22,050 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 1.74% or 2.58M shares in its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Group Inc holds 7,679 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 74,354 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 162,100 shares.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 37,986 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston owns 813,142 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century stated it has 443,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 102,474 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0% or 90,095 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 110,923 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Limited Co holds 0.36% or 25,619 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 202,256 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 10,214 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).