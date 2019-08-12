Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Holding in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) by $3.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 1305.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 68,806 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 335,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 778,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.42 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,586 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 57,060 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 17,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 96,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co invested in 3,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.22% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Us Savings Bank De owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com accumulated 15,600 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 250,595 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications invested 0.03% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Bridgeway Capital owns 9,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 26,901 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,300 shares to 63,485 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 153,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,441 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 562,297 shares. 214,863 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Thomasville Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Parametric Associates Lc owns 1.88M shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,197 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 347,864 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,238 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 0.13% or 3.50M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd reported 473,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.91 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 54,977 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 48,364 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77 million for 8.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.