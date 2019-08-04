Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Medley Mgmt (MDLY) Holding by $357,876 as Valuation Rose; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Declined While Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Holding by $960,500

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (MDLY) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 119,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.42% . The institutional investor held 630,577 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 749,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medley Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 22,746 shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has declined 10.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLY News: 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Rev $18.5M; 15/05/2018 – Medley Management 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/03/2018 KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medley Management Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLY); 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 31/05/2018 – Medley Genomics Awarded NCI SBIR to Advance Development of Novel Data Analytics for Personalized Cancer Treatments

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 579,562 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 7,529 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 14,338 shares. Btim invested in 0.13% or 111,522 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,915 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 12,816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr invested in 62,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 325,731 were accumulated by Van Eck Corporation. Us Bancshares De reported 25,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 17,200 shares stake. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).